CM GB Takes Notice Of Rising Cases Of Flu, Pneumonia, Fever; Directs Health Secretary To Take Immediate Action

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

CM GB takes notice of rising cases of flu, pneumonia, fever; directs Health Secretary to take immediate action

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan has taken notice of the rising cases of flu, pneumonia, and fever in the region and directed the Provincial Secretary Health to take immediate action to contain the spread of these seasonal diseases.

The CM has been informed that a large number of cases of flu, pneumonia, and fever have been reported in various parts of the region, particularly in Gilgit and Diamer districts. The CM has directed the Health Secretary to take all necessary measures to control the spread of these diseases and ensure that affected patients receive proper medical treatment.

The health secretary, in a briefing to the chief minister, informed that a total of 1321 patients have been treated for flu, pneumonia, and fever so far, while 2100 patients have been fully treated for pneumonia in various hospitals across the region. The secretary further informed that the department has taken necessary measures to control the spread of these diseases, including vaccination drives and awareness campaigns.

However, the CM has expressed concern over reports of measles cases in some areas, particularly among children who have not been vaccinated. The CM has directed the health secretary to ensure that all children between the ages of six months and five years are vaccinated against measles and to launch an awareness campaign to educate parents about the importance of vaccination.

The CM has also directed the health secretary to ensure that all necessary medicines and injections are available in hospitals to treat patients suffering from pneumonia and other seasonal diseases. He has further directed the secretary to submit a detailed report on the measures taken to control the spread of these diseases and to provide updates on the situation regularly.

