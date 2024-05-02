Girls Cadet College Turbat Hosts First Passing-Out Parade
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The first passing-out parade ceremony at Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat held on Thursday in Turbat, which marked a historic milestone in Balochistan's educational landscape.
According to press release issued here, the ceremony marked the passing-out of 67 girls’ cadets from the first batch.
These successful passing-out cadets represent Makran, Kalat, Naseerabad, Sibi, Zhob, Quetta, and Rakshan, divisions and stand as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of Balochistan's girls.
Commandant of the Girls Cadets College, Brigadier Humayun Ajmal, attended the ceremony as chief guest, underscoring the significance of this momentous event.
Various prizes and awards were also presented to high achiever cadets, recognizing their outstanding performance and commitment to excellence during their academic sessions.
In a heartening display of support, the passing-out parade ceremony was attended by the cadets' parents and a large number of representatives from civil society, reaffirming the collective commitment to the empowerment and advancement of Balochistan's youth.
