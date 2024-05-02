Two-day Int’l Conference On Innovation, Computing Technologies Held At UET
Published May 02, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A two-day international conference on innovation in computing technologies and information sciences concluded at University of Engineering and Technology, (UET) Peshawar on Thursday.
The conference was organized by ORIC, UET Peshawar and Department of Computer System Engineering with the support of National Center for Big Data and Cloud Computing.
The objective of the conference was to promote awareness and collaboration among academicians, researchers and professionals on the latest developments in the field of computing technologies and information sciences.
The chief guest of the opening ceremony of the conference was Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, while the special guest of the closing ceremony was Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Technology Khalid Latif.
Prof Dr Qaisar Ali in his address said that the conference helped learn a lot about innovation in computing technologies and information sciences, that would be important for academic research and professional development.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khalid Latif appreciated the conference and said the conference had provided an important opportunity for all to come together, share their knowledge and gain awareness about the latest developments in the field of technology and promote cooperation. On the occasion he announced scholarships for MS and BS students.
Vice Chancellor, Iqra National University Peshawar Dr Malik Taimur Ali, Member Policy board Arbab Khudad, Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering Prof Dr Syed Waqar Shah, Prof Dr Misbahullah, Prof Dr Laeeq Hasan, Dr Ravaid Khan, Director PND and Dr Nasronminallha, Director UET Peshawar along with a large number of senior faculty and students attended the conference.
