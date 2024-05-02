Power Shutdown Notice
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown
notice for necessary repair and maintenance of electric line for May 05.
According to the schedule issued here Thursday, the power will remain
suspended from 8 a.m.
to noon from FIEDMC, Kars Paint, Coca Cola,
Orient, Daily JW Feeds feeders.
The power will also remain suspended from following feeders from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
from Skarp-I, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi textile, Tapal textile, National Foods, Nishat Suits,
Hayat Chemia No 2 and Time Ceramics No 2.
PMC feeder and Ismael Road feeders will also remain closed from 8 am to noon on May 06.
