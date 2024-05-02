Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notice

Published May 02, 2024

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown

notice for necessary repair and maintenance of electric line for May 05.

According to the schedule issued here Thursday, the power will remain

suspended from 8 a.m.

to noon from FIEDMC, Kars Paint, Coca Cola,

Orient, Daily JW Feeds feeders.

The power will also remain suspended from following feeders from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

from Skarp-I, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi textile, Tapal textile, National Foods, Nishat Suits,

Hayat Chemia No 2 and Time Ceramics No 2.

PMC feeder and Ismael Road feeders will also remain closed from 8 am to noon on May 06.

More Stories From Pakistan