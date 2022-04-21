Imran Khan should talk about his performance instead criticizing the government: Khursheed Shah

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah on Thursday said Imran Khan should tell people about the performance of his government instead of blaming the government for his ouster and threatening his opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah on Thursday said Imran Khan should tell people about the performance of his government instead of blaming the government for his ouster and threatening his opponents.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government would reply to Imran Khan by its deliverance and good governance but not holding public gatherings.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had started to play with the constitution of the country and it had badly damaged the law of the land.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party had strongly believed in supremacy of law and it had always work for it, adding PPP had removed the PTI government with help of other political allied parties and Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) through a democratic and constitutional way.

Replying to a question, he said the present government would use its all out efforts to resolve the country's and its people issues Syed Khursheed Shah said the PPP had not believed in political victimization, adding wrong and baseless cases creates hurdles in the way of development and make a cause for stopping the wheal of progress.

To another query, he said the country had capacity to produce 35,000 Mega Watt electricity but people were facing problem of shortage of power due to mismanagement.

He said the present government would utilize its all sincere efforts to reduce the problems of the people.

The international loans and poor policies of the PTI government had badly damaged the national economy.