Imran Khan submits bail bonds in 4 cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday submitted bail bonds in four different cases, related to May-9 vandalism and hiding facts in connection with the death of Zille Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday submitted bail bonds in four different cases, related to May-9 vandalism and hiding facts in connection with the death of Zille Shah.

Earlier, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar for furnishing surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each in three cases lodged for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore), Askari Tower and Shadman Police Station.

The guarantor, Advocate Muhammad Habib, submitted surety bonds on behalf of the PTI chairman, which were accordingly accepted by the court.

On May 19, the court had granted the interim bail till June 2 to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases registered by Sarwar Road police, Gulberg police and Shadman Town police and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each in the cases.

The other day, the court rejected the bail bonds of Imran Khan in the cases after the guarantor showed reluctance to take responsibility for the appearance of the PTI chairman in the trial proceedings.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman also visited the Lahore High Court (LHC) and signed the documents before deputy registrar judicial against pre-arrest interim bail granted to him in case of hiding facts about the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a PTI worker. A guarantor, Shabir Hussain, submitted surety bonds on behalf of the PTI chairman.

Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq Pannun had granted the interim bail to Imran Khan till June 2 in the case and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

Sarwar Road Police had registered a case against PTI leaders over hiding facts in Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah's death case.

