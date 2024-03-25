Imran Khan, wife’s production order issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The District and Session Court of Islamabad has issued the production order of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi for April 4.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the plea of PTI founder on Monday, seeking his production order.

During the hearing, the authorities of Adiala Jail submitted their reply along with a technical report to the court on the contempt of case.

The PTI counsel said despite the court order, the PTI founder's appearance could not be made through video link.

The authorities of Adiala Jail submitted a written reply and a technical report to the court on the contempt of court notice.

The report said that the PTI founder's attendance through video link was not possible due to technical issues.

Superintendent Adiala Jail told the court that the matter related to attendance through video link was also being heard by the Islamabad High Court.

The court adjourned the bail hearing of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi till April 4.