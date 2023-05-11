UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Pakistan's opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to declare the arrest of former Prime Minister and leader of the party Imran Khan unlawful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Pakistan's opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to declare the arrest of former Prime Minister and leader of the party Imran Khan unlawful.

Earlier in the day, the court declared Khan's arrest unlawful and ordered the authorities to immediately release him.

"The Pakistani people welcome the decision by the Supreme Court to cancel the arrest of Imran Khan," the party said in a statement, as quoted by Pakistan's Dawn broadcaster.

At the same time, after the court's ruling was announced, Pakistani Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial did not allow Khan to go home and suggested that the former minister stay in a police guest house near the court as he was ordered to present himself before the Islamabad High Court by tomorrow, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported.

Khan was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing at the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife.

The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

Following Khan's arrest, PTI called on the citizens of Pakistan to gather for mass demonstrations to demand the politician's release. Mass protests erupted across the country, with activists setting police vehicles on fire and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Pakistani media reported that at least eight people had been killed and over 290 injured as a result of the protests so far. Over 1,900 demonstrators have been detained following clashes with law enforcement.

