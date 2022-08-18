UrduPoint.com

Imran's Aggressive Posture Towards State Institutions 'intolerable' : Chandio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's aggressive attitude towards the state institutions could not be tolerated as the posture might sow the seeds of hatred among the citizenry.

"The PTI's is in habit of maligning the state institutions which is intolerable," he said while speaking on the floor of Senate.

He said Imran Khan should mend his ways as this might turned people against him.

Senator said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had always supported the state institutions while the PTI was busy in campaigning against them.

He said Imran Khan had introduced profanity in the politics and promoted the culture of character assassination of political opponents. The PPP had always respected its opponents.

"We should give importance to our cultural values and respect each other.

The politics of principles should be pursued instead of inciting people for civil disobedience," he stressed.

He said difference of opinion was right of everyone, but no one should resort to the personal attack .

Talking on the point of public importance, another Senator Naseebullah Bazai urged the Senate chairman to direct the ministry of Interior to probe the killing of a lawyer Samiullah Kakar in the Federal Capital and bring the perpetrators to the justice.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani directed the Interior Ministry to present a report to the upper house in this regard at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Senator Irfan Siddique raised the reservations of ARY news channel which was off aired and rendered jobless to many who were looking after some 4,000 families.

The Senate Chairman referred the matter to information broadcasting committee to discuss it in detail and sort out the issue.

