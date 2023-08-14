In and outgoing PM receive guard of honor

(@Abdulla99267510)

Newly appointed Caretaker PM Anwarul Haq Kakar has also been presented guard of honour on his arrival at the PM office in Islamabad.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2023) Former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor upon his release on Monday.

In a dignified ceremony, former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif received a Guard of Honor as part of an organized event.

The disciplined contingent of armed forces executed the ceremonial presentation, while Shahbaz Sharif inspected the Guard of Honor with due attention. Subsequently, Shahbaz Sharif departed from the Prime Minister's House, accompanied by Caretaker PM Anwarul Haq Kakar.

Later, Newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was also presented guard of honour on his arrival at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

The caretaker Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour.

National anthem was also played on the occasion.

It is important to note that Anwar Haq Kakar, who hails from Balochistan's Kakar district, assumed the role of Caretaker Prime Minister on Independence Day. The official swearing-in ceremony was conducted at the President's House, with the nation's President, Arif Alvi, administering the oath of office to Anwar Haq Kakar.

The event was graced by the presence of prominent political figures and dignitaries, along with government officials.

Senator Anwar Haq Kakar's association with Kakar district underscores his regional connection. Commencing his educational journey in Quetta, he pursued advanced studies in London. Anwar Haq Kakar's academic achievements include a Master's degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Balochistan.

Kakar's entry into practical politics was marked during the tenure of former President and Army Chief, General Pervez Musharraf. In 2008, he contested the National Assembly elections from Quetta on the (Q) League's ticket. He also engaged in electoral campaigns for the National Assembly seat in his constituency.

He also served as the spokesperson for the Balochistan government in 2013, playing a pivotal role in the establishment of the Balochistan Awami Party. Kakar, a former leader of the Balochistan Awami Party, assumed the role of a senator on March 12, 2018, and further distinguished himself by chairing the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis.