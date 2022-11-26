UrduPoint.com

Incidents Of Theft From Moving Vehicles In South Punjab Irk Goods-transporters

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Incidents of theft from moving vehicles in south Punjab irk goods-transporters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Goods Transport Association (PGTA) expressed concern over rising incidents of thefts from moving vehicles by different gangs, and poor response of the police to trace the gangs.

General Secretary Punjab Goods Transport Association Malik Javed Akhtar stated that incidents of theft from moving vehicles carrying goods increased manifold.

The Association is facing problems due to the rising incidents of theft, especially in south Punjab.

The thieves were depriving them of millions of rupees, he said and added that police were not cooperating with them. He warned that the transporters would stage sit-in at Bahawalpur Bypass in case the issue was not addressed. The Association also called for increased patrolling.

