Inclusion Of Ex-FATA In Democratic Process Signified Prosperous Pakistan: Shibli

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Inclusion of ex-FATA in democratic process signified prosperous Pakistan: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Monday that inclusion of the people of erstwhile FATA into the mainstream democratic process signified a new, strong and prosperous Pakistan.

In a tweet, the minister said the tribesmen were very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was determined to empower them.

Congratulating the brave and valiant people of erstwhile FATA on completion of one year of democratic process there, he said giving the tribesmen the right to have lawyer, argument and appeal was a change.

He expressed the hope that in days to come, they would have more good news and opportunities to progress.

