Incompetent league uses Karachi Line Project for corruption, money laundering: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Incompetent League used Karachi Green Line project for corruption and money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Incompetent League used Karachi Green Line project for corruption and money laundering.

In response to the statement of Ahsan Iqbal, he said the project remained only to the extent of papers works during PML-N tenure and the project's funds were devoured by the corrupt regime.

Gill said the Green Line project was limited to words and promises from 2016 to 2018.

It was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which completed the entire work including installation of IT system and purchase of buses, he added.

He said the political jugglers of PML-N staged a drama at the sidewalk of Karachi Green Line. It was a futile attempt to get the attention of the people by the incompetent courtiers in Karachi, he added.

He said incompetent courtiers should stand on the sidewalk of Avenfield and inaugurate 'Thug House'.