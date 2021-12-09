UrduPoint.com

Incompetent League Uses Karachi Line Project For Corruption, Money Laundering: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:27 PM

Incompetent league uses Karachi Line Project for corruption, money laundering: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Incompetent League used Karachi Green Line project for corruption and money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Incompetent League used Karachi Green Line project for corruption and money laundering.

In response to the statement of Ahsan Iqbal, he said the project remained only to the extent of papers works during PML-N tenure and the project's funds were devoured by the corrupt regime.

Gill said the Green Line project was limited to words and promises from 2016 to 2018.

It was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which completed the entire work including installation of IT system and purchase of buses, he added.

He said the political jugglers of PML-N staged a drama at the sidewalk of Karachi Green Line. It was a futile attempt to get the attention of the people by the incompetent courtiers in Karachi, he added.

He said incompetent courtiers should stand on the sidewalk of Avenfield and inaugurate 'Thug House'.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money 2016 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms SEAâ€™s board of trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms SEAâ€™s board of trustees

13 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Egyptâ€™s Foreign Minist ..

Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Egyptâ€™s Foreign Minister, Discuss Issues of Common I ..

37 minutes ago
 WHO fears Omicron could spur fresh vaccine hoardin ..

WHO fears Omicron could spur fresh vaccine hoarding

20 seconds ago
 UNDP official hails China's hydrogen fuel cell veh ..

UNDP official hails China's hydrogen fuel cell vehicle production

22 seconds ago
 CM's special aide assures resolving civic issues o ..

CM's special aide assures resolving civic issues of Hyderabad

23 seconds ago
 Pakistan-China sign 23 new friendship agreements t ..

Pakistan-China sign 23 new friendship agreements this year: Ambassador Haque

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.