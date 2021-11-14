Incubation centers established for provision of soft loans to youth: Shibli Faraz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz here on Sunday said that incubation centers were established for provision of soft loans on easy terms and conditions to youth besides encouraging entrepreneurs for sustainable economic growth and development in the country. Addressing the concluding session of the two days Digital Youth Summit-21 at a local hotel here and later talking to reporters, the Minister said the Government was giving top priority to the socioeconomic empowerment of youth as it was their overwhelming support that PTI was in power today.

He said there was serious internal differences in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PTM), adding PTM has tried to take advantage of every difficult time but remained unsuccessful.

The Minister said"PMLN and PPP have separate interests and the opposition has no option or solution for reduction of inflation and controlling of price-hike in the country. He said opposition anti price-hike slogans are just political gimmicks." He said Government was well aware of the inflation and was bringing best relief packages to control price hike and reduce inflation.

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a historic food subsidy package that would benefit over 130 million people in the country.

"Today is the era of technology and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) is imperative for free, fair and transparent election," he said.

Shibli Faraz said in the past, all elections were disputed and fingers were raised on election results.

He said all stakeholders were briefed and informed about importance of EVMs and its utilization.

While highly appreciating the performance of Ministry of Science and Technology for socioeconomic empowerment of youth of Pakistan including KP, the Minister said there was a lot of scope for youth in Information Technology and urged youth to take full advantage of the Govt's IT related programs. He said the talented youth would not only get dignified jobs but give employment to others in IT sector.

He said special focus on IT was being given at Federal and Provincial levels as future of Pakistan was linked with development of this sector.

He said a comprehensive system has been developed at Science and Technology.

Despite huge potential, he said this sector had been ignored in the past.

The Minister said Afghanistan was our neighbouring country and its prosperity and peace has a direct effects on Pakistan.

He said economic conditions of Afghanistan was unstable and the entire world including Pakistan have to help providing assistance to Afghanistan.