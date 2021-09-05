Incumbent govt believes in media freedom: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation led by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Secretary General Rana Azeem here on Sunday met Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

During the meeting, problems of journalists and draft of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) came under discussion.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, "The incumbent government believes in freedom of media and reservations of journalists on PMDA will be removed." He said that presumption regarding PMDA were totally false and no media house was being closed, adding the PMDA would be launched through a bill not by ordinance.

He further said that plots and loans on easy terms were being launched for journalists.

PFUJ Secretary General Rana Azeem said that freedom of press and protection of rights of journalists should be ensured in the PMDA. He said that stakeholders should be consulted on the draft.

PUJ president Shahzad Hussain Butt said that welfare of media workers and payment of their salaries should be ensured.

The delegation included PUJ Secretary Ashraf Majeed, (PFUJ) Secretary Information Ehtisham ul Haq,(PFUJ) Assistant Secretary Shahid Chaudhry, APNEC vice chairman Naeem Mustafi, Lahore PressClub Governing Body Member Farooq Johari and Rana Mazhar.