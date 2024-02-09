Independent Abdul Kabir Khan Wins PK-27 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 08:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Abdul Kabir Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-27 Boner-III by securing 27,821 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was ANP candidate Sardar Hussain who bagged 15,439 votes.
Overall voters turn-out remained 41.63 per cent.
