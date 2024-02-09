Independent Abdul Kabir Khan wins PK-27 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Abdul Kabir Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-27 Boner-III by securing 27,821 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was ANP candidate Sardar Hussain who bagged 15,439 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 41.63 per cent.