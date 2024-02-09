Independent Candidate Abdul Kareem Wins PK-51 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 07:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Abdul Kareem has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-51 Swabi-III by securing 39,653 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Nawabzada who bagged 17,898 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 41.26 per cent.
