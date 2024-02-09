Independent candidate Abdul Munim wins PK-29 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Abdul Munim has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-29, Shangla-II by securing 14,255 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Shaukat Ali who bagged 13,160 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 31.83 per cent.