Independent Candidate Abdul Munim Wins PK-29 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Abdul Munim has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-29, Shangla-II by securing 14,255 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Shaukat Ali who bagged 13,160 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 31.83 per cent.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sajjad Ahmad wins PP-265 election4 minutes ago
-
5 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Jam Abdul Karim Bijar wins NA-229 election5 minutes ago
-
Fida Hussain wins PP-237 election5 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Zulfiqar Bichani wins NA-217 election5 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Usama Asghar Ali wins PP-282 election14 minutes ago
-
Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur wins NA-222 election14 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Zahid Chan Zaib wins PK-38 election14 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Shuaib Ameer wins PP-281 election14 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Suhail Sultan wins NA-04 election14 minutes ago
-
Nation eagerly awaiting for final election results15 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Mumtaz Ali wins PS- 34 election15 minutes ago