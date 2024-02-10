Independent Candidate Ahsan Ali wins PP-278 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Muhammad Ahsan Ali has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-278, Kot Addu-III by securing 60,500 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ahmed Yar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 53,083 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 54.08%.