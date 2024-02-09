Independent candidate Ali Imtiaz wins PP-156 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ali Imtiaz has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-156 Lahore-XII by securing 54,031 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's Dilshad Ahmad Zahid, who bagged 7,031 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 40.3%.