Independent Candidate Ali Imtiaz Wins PP-156 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ali Imtiaz has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-156 Lahore-XII by securing 54,031 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's Dilshad Ahmad Zahid, who bagged 7,031 votes.
The voters’ turn-out remained 40.3%.
