Independent Candidate Gazain Abbasi wins PP-249 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-249, Bahawalpur-V by securing 42,484 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Adnan Fareed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 35,125 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 49.84 percent.