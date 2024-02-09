Independent Candidate Khalid Khan Wins PK-62 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 07:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Khalid Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-62 Charsadda-I by securing 29,402 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was QWP candidate Sikandar Hayat Khan who bagged 17,310 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 42.63 per cent.
