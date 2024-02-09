Independent Candidate Liaqat Ali wins PB-43 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Liaqat Ali has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-43, Quetta-VI by securing 7,277 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Sardar Douda Khan who bagged 5,190 votes.

Overall voters turnout remained 30.42 percent.