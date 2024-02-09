Independent Candidate Wins NA-74
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammed Aslam Ghummanon won the National Assembly election from NA-74, Sialkot-V, by securing 1,30,504 votes.
According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, the runner up was Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 95,988 votes.
Overall voters turnout remained 49.20%.
