Independent candidate wins NA-74

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammed Aslam Ghummanon won the National Assembly election from NA-74, Sialkot-V, by securing 1,30,504 votes.

According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, the runner up was Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 95,988 votes.

Overall voters turnout remained 49.20%.