Independent Day festivities paint prosperous picture for artists as national flags hoist everywhere in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) As the green and white flags flutter proudly across the streets of Peshawar and the air buzzes with patriotic songs, Independence Day celebrations are not only lifting spirits but also livelihoods.

With Pakistan poised to mark its 78th Independence Day on August 14, the hustle and bustle in local markets of Peshawar has brought a welcome windfall to small traders and street artists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For 45-year-old Nizam Khan, a car painter in Nowshera, the days leading up to August 14 have brought more than just paint stains on his hands but also they have brought prosperity.

Usually painting five to six vehicles daily, Nizam now finds himself working late into the night, handling as many as 20 to 25 orders each day.

"People want their vehicles to shine in green and white colours these days and youth enthusiasm was overwhelming. It's their way of showing love for Pakistan," he says with a proud smile, wiping sweat from his brow.

"Yes, load shedding has been a problem, but I rented a generator and hired extra workers to keep up."

A similar surge in demand can be felt at the hands of henna artist Shafeef Begum,52, who runs a modest shop on Pabbi bazzar. Traditionally known for bridal designs, her henna cones are now being emptied into symbols of patriotism.

“Both boys and girls are coming in for designs with stars, crescents, and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ written in green dye,” she shared. “It’s beautiful to see this kind of enthusiasm especially by youth on Jashin e Azadi.”

Despite the rising demand, Shageef Begum has kept her rates steady at Rs200 per customer. "This is a day of joy for all. Why should I take advantage of it?"

Customers like Sundas Bibi, Sumbal Riaz and Meena Gul, young women from Pabbi tehsil, believe these small expressions go a long way. "We came to get our face painted in the colours of our national flag to avoid rush on 14 August," they said with faces adorned with green and white.

"It’s our way of showing unity and pride on Jashin-e-Azadi1.”

But it isn’t just artists who are benefiting from the Independence Day boom. In the narrow alleys of Mohalla Jahangi, near the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar, printing presses have been working overtime.

This neighborhood, known for its printing and graphic design industry, has become the heart of patriotic production. From banners and posters to promotional cards and panaflex billboards, printers have received bulk orders from across the province including the newly merged tribal districts.

“Our machines haven’t stopped since the first of August,” said Azeem Ali, a local vendor, fondly known as “Shah Ghee.” “We have sold thousands of flags and badges. Youth are particularly interested in miniature models of Minar-e-Pakistan and masks with national colours.”

With stocks sold out, Azeem's brother made a special trip to Lahore to restock in time for the final rush of 14th August. “It’s not just business. It’s about celebrating who we are,” he added.

Even advertisers and designers have seen a mini-economic revival, with orders streaming in from government departments, schools, and NGOs. The city has turned into a canvas of patriotism draped in banners and lit up with symbols of national pride.

As the city prepares for flag-hoisting ceremonies and firework displays, these human stories echo a deeper sentiment that Independence Day is more than a date on the Calendar. For many in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it’s a time when identity, pride, and prosperity come together in vivid coloucr.

“We must remember the sacrifices of those who gave us this freedom,” said Nizam Khan, as he finished painting another green crescent on a customer's car. “Now it’s our duty to build a better Pakistan.”