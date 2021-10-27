India digging its own grave by oppressing Kashmiris, minorities: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said India was digging its own grave by oppressing Muslims of the Occupied Kashmir and other minorities.

He said the history of India was blotched with dark eras of tyranny and its future would be even darker under the Hindutva supremacy.

Speaking at a rally on Kashmir Black Day in front of Parliament House, the president paid homage to the perseverance and struggle of Kashmiri people against Indian illegal domination and state-terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was attended by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Federal ministers, political figures, and people from various walks of life.

The president said the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would pay off and Kashmir would soon be free.

He assured the Kashmiris that the Pakistani nation would stand with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The president said that on October 27, 1947, India occupied Jammu and Kashmir through an illegal intervention.

The worst series of state terrorism and persecution against the Kashmiri people day continues till date, he added.

President Alvi said under the Hindutva ideology, the fascist government of India had launched a spate of atrocities against Muslims and other minority communities.

He pointed out that the unilateral steps taken by India to change the demographic structure of Jammu and Kashmir were illegal and a clear violation of various UN resolutions and international law.

"We will not accept these illegal steps. Pakistan on every platform will continue to raise voice for the legitimate rights of Kashmiris," he said.

President Arif Alvi paid tribute to the resilience of the Kashmiri people despite facing oppression for decades.

He regretted that the world had turned a blind eye to the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

The president urged the international community and India to fulfill its promise of giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.