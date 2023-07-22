India has snatched every right of Kashmiris in IIOJK: APHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India has snatched every right including the right to speech and the right to hold political activities in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leadership in Srinagar said the Modi-led Indian regime is not even allowing Kashmiris to assemble and speak their mind and has gagged the media while journalists are harassed without any reason.

The leadership said that the BJP led Indian government and Hindu extremist organizations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, VHP and Banjrang Dal are thrusting their Hindutva agendas and narratives on the people of the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement pointed out that Modi regime was using its military, police and probe agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) to force the Kashmiri people to accept Hindutva dictates.

While urging the world to come forward to save the Kashmiris from Hindutva fascism being thrust on them by the BJP regime, the APHC leadership pointed out that Modi must remember that bullets & guns had never been able to suppress people's aspirations.

The leadership added that the Kashmiris' spirit for freedom cannot be subdued by resorting to killings, arrests & torture.

The APHC stressed that the people of the occupied territory were determined to carry on their struggle against Indian occupation against all odds and that they were ready to offer every sacrifice to secure their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, other Hurriyet leaders and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Alliance Chairman, Shahid Saleem, Jammu and Kashmir Awami Party's jailed chairman, Noor Fayaz, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum Chairman Mohammad Huzaif, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement Chairman, Prof Zubair, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement leader Dr Musaib, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Prof Tauqeer Ahmed, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panchal Freedom Movement Chairman Asrar Ahmed and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Association Chairman, Aqib Muhammad in their separate statements demanded an independent probe into human rights violations in the territory.

The statements also expressed serious concern over the condition of political detainees languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK and urged for their immediate release. The Hurriyat leaders also maintained that Kashmiris were determined to carry on their political struggle for their righteous demand of the right to self-determination against all odds.