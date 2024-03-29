Open Menu

India Using Draconian Measures To Muzzle Kashmiris’ Voice Of Freedom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the BJP-led Indian government is using all draconian measures to muzzle the voice of freedom of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said every Kashmiri feels suffocated in an atmosphere of fear and terror in IIOJK.

He said the Indian government is using draconian laws, iron-fisted methods and unlawful practices to suppress all dissenting voices in the occupied territory. He pointed out that the Indian troops have intensified their brutal operations in IIOJK since scrapping of the territory’s special status in August 2019.

After revocation of Article 370, the Modi regime issued lacs of domicile certificate to non-Kashmiris to convert IIOJK’s Muslim majority into a minority and harm the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.

He urged people of Jammu and Kashmir to unite & not allow BJP’s machinations and anti-Kashmir designs to succeed at any cost. The statement made it clear to New Delhi that it cannot stop the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom by resorting to killings, arrests, torture and other brutal tactics.

He also expressed serious concern about the well-being of thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, youth, students and activists lodged in different jails of India and the territory. Their only crime, he said, is that they are opposing India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

The APHC spokesman urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK and put pressure on India to let the Kashmiris decide their political future by themselves.

