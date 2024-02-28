Indian Claims Of Development, Normalcy In IIOJK Just Hoax
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) APHC-AJK chapter leaders have termed as ridiculous and just a hoax the Indian claims of economic development and normalcy in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that the Modi regime has devastated every sphere of life and turned the territory into a wasteland.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AJK leaders Muhammad Sultan Butt, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Zahid Safi, Syed Gulshan Ahmed, Zahid Ashraf, Javeed Ahmed Butt, Shaikh Yaqoob, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali and others in their separate statements in Islamabad said since August 5 2019, the Kashmiris have not only been deprived of their Identity but all their economic, social and political rights have been usurped by the Hindutva regime.
They said India was only constructing roads and railway tracks from defence perspective to facilitate its over one million troops stationed in the disputed territory, whereas not a single development project of public interest had been initiated by the present regime so far.
They said that India was looting and plundering the natural resources of Kashmir, forcing the local Kashmiris to live in the stone age.
“The electricity produced in Kashmir is supplied to Indian states at cheaper prices and Kashmir is plunged into darkness”, they maintained.
“Indian citizens are given government jobs whereas thousands of educated youth are moving from pillar to post in search of employment”, they said, adding, “Kashmiri people are deprived of their land and their properties are confiscated or demolished through bulldozers whereas Indian Hindus are settled and facilitated with the evil intention to change the demography of the region and impose Hindutva culture on the Kashmiris”.
They said, “Cutting of forests and smuggling of timber by the Indian army is yet another conspiracy to deprive Kashmiris of their livelihood”.
They further said, “The Apple industry, which is the main source of income for a large population, is crippled under a well-thought-out conspiracy to keep Kashmiris backward and punish them for demanding freedom”.
They stated that India was hell bent to wipe out the Kashmiri Muslims and settle Indian Hindus in the occupied territory.
The Hurriyat leaders reiterated the IIOJK people’s resolve that they would never accept Indian slavery no matter it garnished their roads with gold, adding that the supreme sacrifices given by the Kashmiris would bear fruit and the day was not far when they would get freedom from illegal occupation.
