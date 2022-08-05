UrduPoint.com

Indian Govt Provides 6 Mn Illegal Domiciles Of IIOJK To Hindus: Mushaal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Indian govt provides 6 mn illegal domiciles of IIOJK to Hindus: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Peace and Culture Organisation chairperson and wife of Jailed Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Friday said the government of India had provided six million illegal domiciles of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to Hindus.

She, in a video message, said in order to occupy the lands of Kashmiris, India had sent millions of people to Kashmir.

Mushaal said India was going to commit the biggest robbery of the century in Kashmir by displacing Kashmiris from their own homes and throwing into the streets.

She lamented that three years ago, India forcibly terminated the special status of Kashmir adding since last seventy years, the Indian army was establishing its foothold in the IIOJK.

She said even from the wrath of Corona, the world had not learned a lesson. "Our faith is that the sacrifices of the martyrs will bring fruitful result for the innocent people of the IIOJK."She said there was still time for the world to help the Kashmiris in their just right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Century World Army Martyrs Shaheed Wife Robbery Jammu From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

11 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

11 hours ago
 New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

11 hours ago
 Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocit ..

Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocities in IIOJK

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.