UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Politician, Former Actor Calls On President

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 08:40 PM

Indian politician, former actor calls on president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Shatrughan Sinha, an Indian politician and former actor Saturday called on President Dr Arif Alvi.

During the meeting at the Governor House, the president expressed his deep concern over the human rights violations by Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a press release said.

He highlighted the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which were being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The president also highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's peace overtures that were unfortunately spurned by the Modi government.

In response to Dr Alvi's statement that AJK was completely peaceful area, Sinha proposed that parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle in India should be invited to visit AJK to see the situation on the ground.

Both agreed that there was a strong need to work for promotion of peace in the subcontinent.

Primarily, the visit was a continuation of family ties. It may be recalled that Sinha had attended the marriage ceremony of Dr Awab Alvi in 2001 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi India Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Marriage Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Citizenship 2019 Muslim Family From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Every child deserves the best start in life: Jawah ..

1 hour ago

US$5m Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Cha ..

2 hours ago

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

3 hours ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

3 hours ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.