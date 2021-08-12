(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) failed to launch its Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 into the space from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), as per a tweet posted by ISRO, the India space organization tried to launch its Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on-board the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10), from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5.43 am on Thursday but after two initial stages, the third stage Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly.

"The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended," the ISRO in a tweet confirmed.