UrduPoint.com

India's Mission To Launch Satellite Into Space Fails

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

India's mission to launch satellite into space fails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) failed to launch its Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 into the space from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), as per a tweet posted by ISRO, the India space organization tried to launch its Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on-board the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10), from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5.43 am on Thursday but after two initial stages, the third stage Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly.

"The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended," the ISRO in a tweet confirmed.

Related Topics

India Media From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 reco ..

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

19 minutes ago
 DPO visits police officers mess, deputed on Muharr ..

DPO visits police officers mess, deputed on Muharram security duty

11 minutes ago
 France Donates 670,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to V ..

France Donates 670,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Vietnam - Macron

11 minutes ago
 BRT decorates bus to celebrated Independence Day

BRT decorates bus to celebrated Independence Day

11 minutes ago
 Two-day moot of AIOU regional directors starts

Two-day moot of AIOU regional directors starts

11 minutes ago
 Man killed, another injured in road mishap

Man killed, another injured in road mishap

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.