India's Tyrant Face Exposed Before World Due To Pakistan's Strong Diplomacy: FO Spokesperson

Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:41 AM

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pakistan's strong diplomacy: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Wednesday said due to Pakistan's strong diplomacy, India's tyrant face had been exposed before the world.

The United Nations (UN), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international media were now strongly condemning the Indian occupation forces' barbarities and cruelties on the people of occupied Kashmir, she said while talking to Pakistan Television (PTV).

Aisha Farooqui said Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Foreign Office were contacting with the UN, OIC and other diplomatic channels to put pressure on India to stop its reign of tyranny in held Kashmir.

She said India was committing grave human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir and the racist Modi government was implementing its Hindutva agenda in the Jammu and Kashmir to achieve its nefarious designs.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of 13 Kashmiris in a single day by the Indian troops in the held territory. The occupation troops were not handing over the dead bodies of martyrs to their bereaved families.

Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan was supporting the Kashmiris cause diplomatically, politically and morally, besides playing an important role in informing the international community regarding Indian atrocities and brutalities on the innocent people of Kashmir.

