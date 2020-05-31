Indigenous produced ventilators within two to four weeks after its final testing: Dr Atta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Prof Dr Attaur Rehman on Sunday said that the indigenously produced ventilators would be marketed within two to four weeks after its final testing by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He was replying to a question regarding delayed production of indigenously produced ventilators during exclusive talk with a private news channel. Dr Attaur Rehman said a ventilator is not a simple device, rather it has proper pumping and multiple control systems as it is used to save human life.

The Chairman Task Force told that initially, they received its 45 to 50 designs, out of which 11 designs were approved with three designs on emergency basis after due consultations during marathon meetings with DRAP and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). He hoped that the work on indigenously produced ventilators was in final stage and many surgical industries have shown their interest for introducing these in the market.