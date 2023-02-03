UrduPoint.com

InDrive Recognised Most Downloaded Ride App In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 08:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :inDrive emerged as the fastest-growing international ride-hailing app in 2022 and in Pakistan, it is recognised as the most downloaded ride-hailing app during this period. inDrive is ranked No. 2 worldwide by the total number of downloads.

It is continuing to expand beyond ride-hailing to become a marketplace of services that includes intercity transportation, cargo, couriers, handyman services, and job listings inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, said a release here on Friday. inDrive is also the most downloaded ride-hailing app in Morocco, Peru, Panama, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Colombia, Bolivia, Nepal, Namibia and Botswana.

The app has witnessed 45 percent increase in downloads year-on-year- from 42.6 million in 2021 to 61.8 million in 2022. inDrive achieved rapid growth in 2022, with an 88% year-on-year increase in gross revenue. Its country count reached 47, up from 37 in 202i, as inDrive expanded its team by 1,000 in 2022 to 2,700 employees located across 17 offices worldwide.The ranking is based on Google Play and App Store data (China is App Store only).

Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO, said: "I am pleased to see that inDrive is the most downloaded app in Pakistan and ten other countries around the world.

" The company's goal was to ensure that everyone who used our app from the passengers and drivers to our in-app handymen, had greater control over pricing alongside the flexibility to negotiate a fare which they feel was fair.

He said despite a challenging macro environment, the data.ai figures proved our approach's success in launching new geographies and maintaining growth rates across existing markets. inDrive expanded to underserved markets to make mobility more accessible for everyone because the company believed everyone had the right to accessible and affordable services.

The company was set to continue on this path in 2023 and would build on these results, reaching more people around the world, he said: Last year, inDrive also launched several new verticals to expand its offering from passenger and cargo transportation, delivery and handymen services to also include job classifieds and other services. The company recently rebranded from inDriver (Independent Drivers) to inDrive (Inner Drive) to reflect its mission to Challenge Injustice.The company was set to continue on this path in 2023 and would build on these results, reaching more people around the world, Arsen Tomsky revealed

