Industrial sector can play effective role to mitigate climate calamities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' initiative, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday termed it a step in the right direction that would prove to be a big success to mitigate environmental challenge through plantation to make Pakistan safe from climate calamities.

Talking to a delegation of 7th semester of "Advance Reporting" students of the Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) Punjab University said FIEDMC in fully poised to take all concrete and result-oriented steps to spread awareness in order to protect the environment besides making the sustainable utilization of our resources for the further successive generations as excessive pollution shortens life expectancy by 11 years on average.

He said about 40 percent land is allocated for plantation purpose in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M3 Industrial City and more than one lakh trees will be planted there to mitigate the industrial pollution in accordance with the environmental policies.

He said that Pakistan has made new beginning under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

'Change' is the buzz word and the entire system of governance is being revamped. Pakistan's economy is well on the way to recover from transitory hiccups.

By channeling the country's resources into savings, investments and industrialization, the present government will put Pakistan on the track of economic growth.

Shedding light on the present scenario of forestation, he said that Pakistan was one of those countries where forest area was squeezing fast and causing immense economic and environmental loss to the country. Pakistan ranked at 79th with around one percent area under-forest while Russia was at first with over 49pc and India at 10th with 23pc forest area.

Deforestation in Pakistan seemed small but actually was a big issue as it was not only leaving adverse impact on the environment but also hitting the economy hard for which government, private sector and all segments of society should join hands to tackle the issue of shrinking forests in Pakistan.

Mian Kashif was of the view that forests were not only safeguarding biodiversity and a shield against climate changes but also equally important for the economic safety of the country. He said that timber production, processing and the pulp and paper industries accounts over one percent of the global gross domestic product.

In reply to a question he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to make Pakistan greener than Europe and taking measures for promotion of Green Technology as the business community across Pakistan, is keen on acquiring economical and reliable alternative energy solutions to sustain their operations.

He said that Pakistan has a big consumer market with a young population and an ideal environment for adapting green technologies using local renewable fuels.

Responding a another question FIEDMC Chief said that Pakistan trade partners in European Union can certainly play a major role in introducing, promoting and implementing environment friendly projects in Pakistan that are efficient, reduce carbon dioxide emissions and increase productivity.

Mian Kashif said there is an abundance of waste, biomass, slaughterhouse waste, sewage, sunlight throughout the year, good wind conditions and small and large-scale hydropower potential in Pakistan. By using green technologies, Pakistani governments and companies could overcome many development challenges including the growing energy demand and protecting the environment.

Senior faculty member ICS Dr Waqar Ch thanked Mian Kashif for educating the students about the FIEDMC and measure being taken for creating awareness among the masses about the vital significance of the environment in every sphere of life.

Students prominent among them were Ehsan Ahmad Khan, Hooria Butt,Zain Haider,Qaiser Iqbal .Sumaira Shahmim and Fayyaz Ud Din.