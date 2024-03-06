Intercollegiate Singing Competition Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Intercollegiate singing competition held here at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-11/3 to celebrate Pakistani music and culture, bringing together 12 colleges of the city.
It was an honor to have Rizwan ul Haq from Vital Signs as esteemed chief guest at the event, said a press release.
The judging panel, consisting of Shahroz Khan, Sameen Khawaja, Waqas Niazi, and Umar Bari, brought expertise and fairness to the competition, ensuring a platform for showcasing talent.
Principal Farah Hamid encouraged and appreciated the students' dedication and passion for music. "Together, we created an unforgettable evening, fostering a love for our rich musical heritage and inspiring the next generation of performers".
The competition consisted of two categories. 1st was Pakistani old golden hit songs of 1960's in which one participants from each colleges showed talent, while the 2nd phase was famous Qawalis in which group of students tune their talent and audience was charged with their melodious performances.
In singing FG Home economics, college F-11/1 stood first while IMCG I-10/4 got 2nd Position. The host college and IMCG Korang Town bagged the third position.
In Qawali Competition Korang Town, FG home economics college F-11/1 and IMCG F-7/2 got 1st 2nd and 3rd Positions simultaneously.
