Interior Minister Directs FIA Chief To Tighten Noose Against Cybercriminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 03:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday directed the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to tighten the noose against cybercriminals.

The Interior Minister chaired a high-level meeting attended by Federal Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Director General FIA Muhammad Tahir Rai, Acting Chairman NADRA Brigadier (R) Khalid Latif, and other officials to review cases pertaining to harassment of citizens on social media, uploading of immoral videos, blackmailing and unethical activities.

Sanaullah said, "It is not acceptable to allow people to tarnish the image of citizens on social media through derogatory content and character assassination".

He said the presence and immorality of immoral and offensive content on social media threatened anarchy and degradation in society.

The Minister vowed that strict action would be taken against those involved in such crimes and action would be taken without any discrimination.

He urged the departments concerned to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against those violating moral values in society.

The FIA, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other agencies should play an active role in protecting the self-esteem of the citizens and protecting them from harassment and blackmailing, the Interior Minister said.

"The citizens can send their complaints to FIA contact numbers.

Complaints will be processed without delay," Rana Sanaullah said.

During the meeting, the Forum decided to crack down on the individuals involved in tarnishing the image of the public by promoting immoral content on social media, harassing citizens, and discrediting them.

The Interior Minister issued instructions to the Director General FIA to take strict and immediate action against such persons involved in cyber crimes.

The Forum also decided to enact effective laws on cybercrimes, especially harassment and insulting content uploading and promotion on social media outlets.

A working group was formed to make necessary amendments to The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 on the issue of defamation through harassment and immoral content proliferation to discredit individuals.

The working group would review legislation and administrative measures to prevent harassment, immorality, and offensive content on social media.

The Working Group would submit its recommendations to the Ministry of Interior in consultation and consensus with all stakeholders.

DG FIA Tahir Rai issued the FIA contact numbers for citizens' complaints. He said the complaints about harassment, immoral content, and blackmailing in cyberspace could be lodged on FIA contact numbers.

"The citizens can register their grievances at the FIA portal, complaint number 111-345-786, or any of the FIA offices," the DG FIA said.

