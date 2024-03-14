Open Menu

Interior Minister Meets Sudi Ambassador In Diplomatic Enclave

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Minister for Interior & Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday arrived in diplomatic enclave to meet Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the post of Minister for Interior.

He expressed his best wishes for the minister for his new responsibilities.

The ambassador appreciated the performance of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public projects in Punjab with exceptional speed and high quality in record time.

Both sides discussed the matters of mutual interest in the meeting and resolved to promote bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various fields.

Mohsin Naqvi thanked the ambassador for his endless cooperation with the Punjab government and said that Saudi Arabia fully supported Pakistan in every test.

He siad that Pakistani nation took pride in relations with Saudi Arabia as it was the second home of Pakistanis.

The minster said that Pakistan was proud of historic friendship with Saudi Arabia.

He praised the ambassador's role for strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

