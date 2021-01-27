UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Expresses Satisfaction On Law, Order Situation In KP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:36 PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed expresses satisfaction on law, order situation in KP

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here Wednesday expressed satisfaction on law and order situation in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here Wednesday expressed satisfaction on law and order situation in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts.

The Interior Minister expressed these views during a high level meeting on law and order situation in the province jointly presided over by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here today.

Chief Secretary KP, Dr Kazim Niaz, IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Interior and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Interior Minister came to Peshawar on a one-day visit to review the overall law and order situation in the province and merged tribal districts. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had already visited Karachi and Lahore during one week.

The meeting reviewed latest overall law and order and security situation in KP including merged tribal districts and expressed satisfaction on it.

Different suggestions for maintaining law and order in KP including merged areas and bringing further improvement in it came under consideration.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Interior Minister Visit

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific offers COVID-19 insurance add-on for ..

18 minutes ago

Majority of world's people want more action to tac ..

3 minutes ago

Five Conscripts Injured as Roof Collapsed at Mosco ..

3 minutes ago

ICC delays World Test Championship final for IPL

22 minutes ago

Five gamblers arrested in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Iran Ready to Return to Nuclear Deal ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.