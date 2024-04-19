Interior ministry decides to launch joint operation in Kacha area of Sindh

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, after consultation with all stakeholders in the interior ministry decided to conduct a joint operation in Kacha area of Sindh province, with full force to clear the area from dacoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, after consultation with all stakeholders in the interior ministry decided to conduct a joint operation in Kacha area of Sindh province, with full force to clear the area from dacoits.

An important meeting of the National Action Plan Implementation Review Committee was held at NACTA headquarters here on Friday under the chairmanship of the Interior Minister which was attended by Federal Interior Secretary, Head NACTA, DG FIA, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

IGs and provincial secretaries Interior besides National Coordinator NACTA, all teams of National Action Plan and Intelligence agencies and Chief Commissioners also attended the meeting.

The top brass after detailed brainstorming, decided to conduct a joint operation in the Kacha area with full force and close coordination between the provinces and all stake holders to clear the area from dacoits.

Detailed consultation and consideration was made to provide new modern technology to the police across Pakistan.

The meeting also carefully reviewed the measures taken regarding the security of Chinese citizens while All the IGs gave a detailed briefing on security and safety measures for Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

The meeting also decided to restrict the movement of those tourists who do not follow the prescribed SOPs.

The meeting also reviewed the foolproof security arrangements in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad during the Iranian President's visit.

Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated at all, said Mohsin Naqvi and added that strict disciplinary action will be taken for negligence in implementing the SOPs for the protection of foreign nationals.

The minister said that to eradicate terrorism, institutions should be equipped with modern technology while the Federation will provide all possible support to the provinces in this regard.

The minister said that Good progress has been made in the last few months to prevent smuggling and it has reduced substantially.

All institutions must ensure strict legal action against smugglers with a common strategy, he directed.