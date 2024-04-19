Open Menu

Interior Ministry Decides To Launch Joint Operation In Kacha Area Of Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM

Interior ministry decides to launch joint operation in Kacha area of Sindh

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, after consultation with all stakeholders in the interior ministry decided to conduct a joint operation in Kacha area of Sindh province, with full force to clear the area from dacoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, after consultation with all stakeholders in the interior ministry decided to conduct a joint operation in Kacha area of Sindh province, with full force to clear the area from dacoits.

An important meeting of the National Action Plan Implementation Review Committee was held at NACTA headquarters here on Friday under the chairmanship of the Interior Minister which was attended by Federal Interior Secretary, Head NACTA, DG FIA, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

IGs and provincial secretaries Interior besides National Coordinator NACTA, all teams of National Action Plan and Intelligence agencies and Chief Commissioners also attended the meeting.

The top brass after detailed brainstorming, decided to conduct a joint operation in the Kacha area with full force and close coordination between the provinces and all stake holders to clear the area from dacoits.

Detailed consultation and consideration was made to provide new modern technology to the police across Pakistan.

The meeting also carefully reviewed the measures taken regarding the security of Chinese citizens while All the IGs gave a detailed briefing on security and safety measures for Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

The meeting also decided to restrict the movement of those tourists who do not follow the prescribed SOPs.

The meeting also reviewed the foolproof security arrangements in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad during the Iranian President's visit.

Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated at all, said Mohsin Naqvi and added that strict disciplinary action will be taken for negligence in implementing the SOPs for the protection of foreign nationals.

The minister said that to eradicate terrorism, institutions should be equipped with modern technology while the Federation will provide all possible support to the provinces in this regard.

The minister said that Good progress has been made in the last few months to prevent smuggling and it has reduced substantially.

All institutions must ensure strict legal action against smugglers with a common strategy, he directed.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Interior Ministry Technology Punjab Interior Minister China Visit Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Federal Investigation Agency All From Top

Recent Stories

Administrative machinery actively checking price, ..

Administrative machinery actively checking price, weight of roti/naan: minister

18 seconds ago
 Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan dur ..

Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan during current rains

20 seconds ago
 Business community indebted to Ahsan Zafar for his ..

Business community indebted to Ahsan Zafar for his unprecedented services: Yousu ..

23 seconds ago
 Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials

Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials

1 minute ago
 Speakers stress burn prevention measures

Speakers stress burn prevention measures

27 minutes ago
 SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) e ..

SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) exam forms with late fee

27 minutes ago
More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan ..

More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security

IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security

27 minutes ago
 Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zard ..

Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zardari, a ridiculous act: Sharjee ..

27 minutes ago
 Irrigation Dept to enforce water rotation owing to ..

Irrigation Dept to enforce water rotation owing to low flows in Indus river

27 minutes ago
 Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karach ..

Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karachi encroachment-free

27 minutes ago
 Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 22

Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 22

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan