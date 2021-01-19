UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Ministry Sets Up A Control Room To Monitor PDM Protest Outside ECP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:28 PM

Interior ministry sets up a control room to monitor PDM protest outside ECP

Ministry of Interior on Tuesday has established a control room to monitor the protest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) being staged in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Interior on Tuesday has established a control room to monitor the protest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) being staged in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has decided to monitor the situation himself.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad visited the control room along with Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and reviewed the facilities being provided in the room.

The minister said that law and order of the capital city would be monitored from the control room.

He said all entry points of the capital would be closely monitored through CCTV cameras.

Sheikh Rasheed said the government had allowed the peaceful protest, which was first of its kind permission granted for any such activity on the Constitution Avenue.

The interior minister expressed the hope that PDM's protest outside the ECP would be peaceful.

Meanwhile, the minister also visited the Election Commission of Pakistan to review the security arrangements.

He directed police for foolproof security to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Police Law And Order Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 21,734 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

32 seconds ago

KP Govt. completes Kundal Dam in Swabi

55 seconds ago

78 fuel stations sealed for illegal sale

56 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif lied to Parliament, SC about his owne ..

58 seconds ago

Realme seeks to enhance the global AIoT infrastruc ..

11 minutes ago

Legendary poet, columnist 'Munnu Bhai' remembered

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.