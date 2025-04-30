A three-day long international conference on marine biodiversity, socio-environmental aspects and technology hosted by the Department of Zoology of the University of Karachi at the KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium ended here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A three-day long international conference on marine biodiversity, socio-environmental aspects and technology hosted by the Department of Zoology of the University of Karachi at the KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium ended here on Wednesday.

During his address, Advisor to the chief minister Sindh for Human Settlement, Spatial Development and Social Housing department, and Livestock and Fisheries department, Syed Najmi Alam informed the audience that the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has ordered to secure the fisheries from pollution and asked the official to design a strong policy to secure the seas, and marine lives.

Another speaker Gi Hoon Hong of State Key Laboratory of Estuarine and Coastal Research (SKLEC), East China, Normal University, Shanghai, China, mentioned that the scientific research is a key to unlock nature’s secrets, real. From wireless scientific research and engineering innovations, to capitalize, those secrets, humans have to work a lot.

He added that everything requires scientific powers for how to contain, how to improve, how to manage, what are resources, how to minimize climate change, everything.

Azra Meadows from the school of Biodiversity, One Health and Veterinary Medicine, University of Glasgow, Scotland, UK, expressed that she is hopeful that the youth would definitely carry forward the country as she has seen a lot of potential among the students and youngsters in Pakistan.

The conference convener, Professor Dr Saleha Rehman shared that during these three days, we have witnessed a convenience of intellect, innovation, and international cooperation. It was a short journey but truly filled with meaningful discourse, groundbreaking research, and shared visions for a sustainable marine future.

She said that we were privileged to hear from international experts and global insights were beautifully complemented by the expertise of Pakistan’s finest marine scientists, many of whom have committed their lives to understanding and protecting our seas.

She hoped that Pakistani scientists and foreign experts would have a common launch-pad for future research and advocacy. They would establish a permanent marine research network under the University of Karachi, connecting national and international institutions.

She added that they would propose policies and share recommendations to provincial and Federal bodies, especially related to blue economy, marine conservation, and gender-inclusive coastal policies.

She expressed that youth would be engaged and would be provided with more training opportunities, field-based projects, and exchange programs. We believe that oceans connect us all. We will keep learning, keep collaborating, and keep working for a cleaner, healthier, and more inclusive marine world.

The event was co-organized by KU’s Institute of Marine Sciences, Centre of Excellence in Marine Biology, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization, Institute of Environmental Studies, Department of Botany, Institute of Space Science and Technology, Department of Mathematics, Applied Economics Research Centre, Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, National Institute of Oceanography, Sindh Wildlife Department, Sindh Livestock and Fisheries, Karachi Port Trust, IUCN, Pakistan Forest Department Sindh government, Bahria University Karachi, National Institute of Maritime Affairs, and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.