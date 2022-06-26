'Intl Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' observed throughout KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :To curb the menace of drug from the society, the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' was observed throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

The day was marked by organising walks and awareness seminars under the theme 'Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis.' Inspector General of Police KP Mozzam Jah Ansari, in a statement issued here, said that police have taken pragmatic steps to eradicate the evil from the society by conducting raids against drug peddlers and smugglers on daily basis.

The city police launched an awareness rally, led by SSP Operation Aftab Ahmed Abbassi, from Qissa Khwani Bazar to Hashtnagri. The rally was participated by traders, local people and government officials. They chanted slogans against use of drugs and emphasized for maintaining a drug-free society.

Another walk was held from Deans Trade Center to Peshawar Press Club. It was addressed by Malik Rauf saying that people from all walks of life should join hands to eradicate the menace from society.

Similarly, an awareness seminar was held at police lines D. I. Khan that was participated by Judicial Magistrate Mazhar Ali Khan, DSP Legal Imran Kundi DSP Headquarters Syed Asghar and other staff members of police and excise departments.

On the occasion, a huge stock of narcotics contrabands were burnt to ashes which included 868 kg hashish, 53 kg heroin, 15 kg opium, 14 kg cannabis, 6 kg ice, 340 litres of liquor, 13 bags of gutka, and 71 kg poppies.

Addressing the seminar, DSP Imran Kundi said that June 26 was being observed to achieve the target of drug eradication adding that the police was utilizing their energies by conducting frequent raids against drug sellers.

Meanwhile, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmed while addressing an awareness walk against substance abuse said that all the segments of society should work jointly for achieving the goal of drug-free society. He warned those involved in narcotics selling to refrain from such activities in the best interest of the upcoming generation.