UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day For Tolerance To Be Marked Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 11:30 AM

Int'l Day for Tolerance to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :International Day for Tolerance will be marked on November 16 across the globe including Pakistan to educate people about the need for tolerance in society and to help them understand the negative effects of intolerance.

The International Day for Tolerance educates people about the importance of global tolerance.

The International Day for Tolerance is a time for people to learn about respecting and recognizing the rights and beliefs of others. It is also a time of reflection and debate on the negative effects of intolerance. Live discussions and debates take place across the world on this day, focusing on how various forms of injustice, oppression, racism and unfair discrimination have a negative impact on society.

Many educators use the theme of this day to help students in classrooms or in lecture theatres understand issues centered on tolerance, human rights and non-violence.

These issues are also found in text books, lesson material and other educational resources used for this event. The UN Chronicle Online education also features articles about tolerance. Information on the day is disseminated through flyers, posters, news articles and broadcasts, and other promotional material to raise people's awareness about the importance of tolerance. Other activities include essays, dialogues and story-telling of people's personal accounts of intolerance and how it affects their lives.

Human rights activists also use this day as an opportunity to speak out on human rights laws, especially with regard to banning and punishing hate crimes and discrimination against minorities. In the workplace, special training programs, talks, or messages from workplace leaders about the importance of tolerance are utilized on this day.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education November Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

11 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

11 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.