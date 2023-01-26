A two-day International Foundry Congress and Exhibition scheduled to be held on 14-15 February at Lahore will fix the future direction of the foundry industry in Pakistan, said Asim Qadri General Secretary Pakistan Foundry Association (PFA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A two-day International Foundry Congress and Exhibition scheduled to be held on 14-15 February at Lahore will fix the future direction of the foundry industry in Pakistan, said Asim Qadri General Secretary Pakistan Foundry Association (PFA).

Giving briefing to the foundry owners in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he explained in detail the aims and objectives of this international event and said that foundry is using obsolete, costly and inefficient technologies. He said, "We must enter into the global mainstream of foundries for its survival and it is not possible with the existing technologies." He said that Pakistan must switch over to the modern and latest technologies to keep itself alive at the domestic level in addition to exporting its products. He said, "This exhibition has been arranged with these objectives and we have also invited foreign experts and technologists to educate our foundry owners in addition to showcasing the latest inventions and development in this field." He said that 66 stalls would be allotted while 60 foundries would participate in it in addition to 30 technical sessions. During the conference new technologies starting from old cupola would be displayed to highlight the merits and demerits of old cupola. He said that this event would provide an opportunity to transform the Pakistani foundries into the latest and dynamic production line of world class machinery manufacturers.

Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI welcomed Asim Qadri and said, "We must upgrade our ancestral professions to involve our siblings to excel and induct innovations in their respective fields.

" Underlining the importance of the business community, he said that the economy has emerged as one of the most powerful and effective pillars of the state. The developed countries have realised its importance but in third world countries including Pakistan "we still need that influential circles must understand the criticality of this sector and involve the business community in economic policy making." He urged upon the foundry owners to participate in the proposed exhibition and explore new ways and means to develop this sector on modern scientific lines. He also assured that FCCI would extend full support to make this event a total success. He said that latest laboratories and costly equipment are required for the foundry sector and he could help them in getting funding from EDF as it is a potential exporting industry. He also offered to convince TDAP to support this sector for its globalization. He said that a space would also be allocated for the foundries in Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate.

He requested Asim Qadri to provide information about the proposed exhibition so that it could be circulated among the local foundry owners.

Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Haji Aslam Bhalli were also present during this function in addition to Haji Abdul Rauf, Ashfaq Ashraf, Jalil Malik, Haji Attaullah and other foundry owners.