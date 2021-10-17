UrduPoint.com

Int'l Measles Rubella Mission Shares Visit's Feedback With Health Officials

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Int'l Measles Rubella Mission shares visit's feedback with health officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A high-level 'International Measles Rubella Mission' on Sunday shared their feedback with senior health officials at the end of week-long visit to Pakistan.

The Mission members shared observations vis-a-vis recommendations acquired during their week-long visit in terms of high level advocacy for Measles Rubella Catch-up Campaign with senior political and administrative leadership as Pakistan gear up for the biggest Measles Rubella (MR) Campaign in the global history.

In this regard, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan chaired a very important National Inter-Agency Coordination Committee (NICC) meeting.

The meeting was scheduled in line with a high level 'Partners Mission' with members from WHO, Gavi, UNICEF and other global health leading entities.

The Mission during visit from October 11-15, 2021 held meetings with the Federal and provincial levels Expanded Programmes on Immunization (EPI), Polio Emergency Operation Centres, UNICEF, WHO representatives and all other stakeholders.

The Primary agenda of the visit was to incorporate global wisdom on MR campaign preparation and implementation to Pakistan.

The mission focus also remained on adequate human resources, especially female vaccinators, brainstorming to Identify bottlenecks and suggest directions for all stakeholders especially in terms of MR campaign and Covid-19 vaccinations, schools and Madrassas vaccination and out of school children.

Speaking at the NICC meeting, Dr. Faisal Sultan valued the visit of MR Mission saying it is high time for the global perspectives that we are getting one month prior to the campaign.

He also agreed to the recommendations and assured the MR Mission that Government of Pakistan will ensure working in the light of these.

Dr. Faisal Sultan said that all vaccination campaigns will get their due consideration in term of implementation.

Dr. Muhammad Akram Shah, National Programme Manager thanked Dr Faisal for applauding findings and success factors highlighted in the MR vision visit specially in connection with Routine Immunization and Polio synergy interventions.

The mission consisted of Dr. Natasha Sarah Crowcroft, Senior Technical Adviser MR, WHO HQ, Dr. Adetokunbo Oshin, Director – High impact countries, Gavi Secretariat, Dr. Stephen Sosler, Head – Vaccine Implementation team, Gavi , Ms. Alexa Reynolds, Senior Country Programme Manager, Gavi, Dr. Christopher Gregory, Senior Health Advisor and Head, Accelerated Immunization Initiatives, UNICEF HQ, Dr. Almea Matanock, CDC Pakistan and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Polio Visit October Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certifi ..

Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

54 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GL ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

1 hour ago
 SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to unders ..

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detec ..

2 hours ago
 RTA to showcase â€˜AI in Cycling Tracksâ€™ solutio ..

RTA to showcase â€˜AI in Cycling Tracksâ€™ solution at GITEX 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.