Int'l Mother Earth Day To Be Marked On April 22

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Int'l Mother Earth Day to be marked on April 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :International Mother Earth Day will be marked on April 22 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan with the theme "Together, We Can Restore Our Earth".

The purpose of this day to celebrated remind each of us that the Earth and its ecosystems provide us with life and sustenance.

It also recognizes a collective responsibility, as called for in the 1992 Rio Declaration, to promote harmony with nature and the Earth to achieve a just balance among the economic, social and environmental needs of present and future generations of humanity.

International Mother Earth Day provides an opportunity to raise public awareness around the world to the challenges regarding the well-being of the planet and all the life it supports.

The April 22 Earth Day is usually celebrated with outdoor performances, where individuals or groups perform acts of service to Earth. Typical ways of observing Earth Day include planting trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programs for recycling and conservation, and using recyclable containers for snacks and lunches.

Some people are encouraged to sign petitions to governments, calling for stronger or immediate action to stop global warming and to reverse environmental destruction.

