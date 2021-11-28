RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq has said that an international standard swimming pool would be constructed at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex.

During his visit to the sports complex he informed that the construction work of the players' hostel at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex was swiftly being completed which would help promote sports activities in Rawalpindi.

He said that construction work of a hostel to provide better residential facilities to 100 players at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex was started and the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 100 million.

He informed that the swimming pool project would be completed at a cost of Rs 100 million for which tendering process had been completed. Work order of the project had also been issued, he added.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would lay foundation stone of the project next week, he said.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that all-out efforts would be made to complete both the projects within shortest possible time frame.

The Punjab government was trying to provide state-of-the-art sports facilities to the youth, he added.

/395