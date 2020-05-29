UrduPoint.com
Investigation Report Of PIA Crash Not Be Put Into Cold Storage: Ajmal Wazir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:51 PM

Investigation report of PIA crash not be put into cold storage: Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to the Chief Minister KP, Ajmal Wazir here Friday said the investigation report of ill-fated PIA crash in Karachi would not be put into cold storage and people would be informed about the facts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister KP, Ajmal Wazir here Friday said the investigation report of ill-fated PIA crash in Karachi would not be put into cold storage and people would be informed about the facts.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Bacha Khan international airport here, the CM aide said a high level investigation committee was probing the tragic incident and people including victims families would be informed accordingly.

He said KP Government has equally shared the grief and sorrow through which the victims families were passing through and expressed sympathy with them.

He said people who arrived from Taftan and qurantined in DI Khan and Dauranpur Peshawar were left for homes.

Similarly, people who came from Afghanistan via Torkham border and quarantined in Khyber tribal district were kept under observation, adding those whose coronavirus test was found negative were already returned homes.

